Senior PDP leader quits party

Srinagar: Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and its founding member Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party’s basic membership citing “strong political and personal reasons” for taking the decision.

Mansoor, who has also served as the general secretary of PDP had won the state assembly elections in 2008 from Shangus constituency in the Anantnag district. Besides this, he was considered as the close confidant of party’s founder and former chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and he also served as the political advisor to her daughter and incumbent party president Mehbooba Mufti.

However, the senior leader’s resignation has come as a surprise. In his detailed resignation letter to Mehbooba, he said that strong political and personal reasons forced him to end his association with the party.

“At this stage of life due to strong political and personal reasons, I am unable to continue my association with the party. Please accept my resignation from the basic membership of the party,” he said in the letter.

Mansoor thanked the party and its president saying that it had been a great learning experience and he will remain forever indebted for her support and guidance.

“It is a very painful moment for me to say goodbye to the institution that made me what I am today. But then I am sure that the experiences gained here will forever stay with me and I will always continue to be your well-wisher. My best wishes are always there for your future journey,” the letter added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print