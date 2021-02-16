NC leader arrested under UAPA for ‘hate speech’ last year: police

Srinagar: National Conference leader Hilal Lone has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally during last year’s district development council elections in Bandipora, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Lone, the son of NC’s Member of Parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone, was arrested on Monday from the MLA hostel here where he was being held captive since December last year, the official said.

He was booked under various sections of the UAPA in an FIR registered at a police station in Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The official said the case relates to a speech he made during the public rally while campaigning in the DDC polls in Hajin.

On December 25 last year, he was detained in Bandipora’s Sumbal area and then shifted to the MLA hostel here. PTI

