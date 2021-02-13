Body of Srinagar engineer found in Uttarakhand

Srinagar: A body of one of the two missing residents of Jammu and Kashmir in Uttarakhand glacier was found on Friday.
Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority Director Aamir Ali told Kashmir Reader the body of a Kashmiri engineer, Basharat Zargar was recovered and handed over to his family.
“They (family) are going through some legal formalities and post mortem. The body will be most likely brought by road,” he said.
Basharat, a resident of Illahi Bagh in Srinagar, was working as a manager in the Rishi Ganga power project. Another missing person Jatender Singh, a resident of Doda, who had been working as foreman in the construction company is still missing.
The duo had gone missing on Sunday when a glacier burst swelled the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand, causing flash floods and raging torrents in which more than 250 persons went missing.
Basharat, a past student of REC Srinagar, which now is the National Institute of Technology, had been working on the Rishi Ganga power project as part of the inspection team. The project was nearing completion. Just half an hour before the tragedy, he had spoken to his relative.