Two persons from J&K missing in Uttarakhand: official

Srinagar: In the aftermath of Uttarakhand floods, two persons from Jammu and Kashmir are among the total 250 missing, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority Director Aamir Ali told Kashmir Reader.

He said one of them has been identified as Basharat Zargar, a resident of Illahi Bagh, who was working as a manager in the Rishi Ganga power project, while another is Jatender Singh, a resident of Doda, who was working as foreman in the construction company.

“They have not been traced so far, and it is the fourth day since they went missing. Efforts to find them are on,” Ali said.

On Sunday, a glacier burst swelled the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand, causing flash floods and raging torrents in which more than 250 persons went missing.

Basharat, a past student of REC Srinagar, which now is the National Institute of Technology, had been working on the Rishiganga power project as part of the inspection team. The project was nearing completion. Just half an hour before his phone went unreachable, he had spoken to his relative.

“He could not talk, and said will call later. There has been no news of him since then,” said Ubaid, relative of Basharat, who is father of two children, both studying engineering.

Ali said that the relatives of the missing duo have gone to Uttarakhand.

“No relative of any other person has come to us. So we can say nothing (about anyone else missing from J&K,” Ali said.

Another official, on the condition of anonymity, told Kashmir Reader that a person whose resemblance is close to Jitender’s has been found.

“But there is no surety about whether he is the same person or not,” he added.

According to Hindustan Times, the death toll after the flash flood in Chamoli district has risen to 34, out of which 10 bodies have been identified. Two persons who were working with the Rishi Ganga project company and were missing, have reached their homes, it reported.

