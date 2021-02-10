Ten teachers suspended in Bandipora

Bandipora: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora Wednesday suspended ten teachers of Gurez, Hajin and Bandipora zone for failing to verify the applications of students on National Scholarship portal.

The order issued by CEO mentioned that teachers haven’t taken the communications seriously.

The teachers of various zones have failed to verify the applications of students on National Scholarship Portal fresh as well renewal 2020-21 till date after many reminders through Zonal Education Officers, ZRP’s, CRP’s and whatsApp groups to verify them, reads an order.

They have failed to their legitimate duties are hereby suspended with immediate effect till further orders and Zonal Education Officers are directed to depute them to the office of undersigned on 11/02/2021 for clarification and verification of the pending students on National Scholarship, the order further added.

The teachers who were suspended include Mushtaq Hussain Beigh, Reyaz Ahmad Hurra, Manzoori Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad, Ghulam Rasool Chopan, Mehraj-ud-din Nissa, Rayaz Ahmad Wagay, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, ASHA Paveen and Faroz Ahmad Khan—(KNO)

