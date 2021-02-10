Kashmir shuts to commemorate 8th death anniversary of Afzal Guru

Srinagar: Kashmir observed a spontaneous shutdown on Tuesday to commemorate the death anniversary of Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was secretly hanged and buried in Delhi’s Tihar jail eight years ago.

Guru, a resident of Jageer Dubgave village of Sopore was hanged to death by the Government of India in Tihar Jail on 9 February 2013 in 2001 Parliament attack case. The body of Guru was not handed over to his family and was secretly interred in the jail premises by the authorities.

Most of the shops and business establishments were shut across Kashmir including Srinagar. Public transport too remained off the roads. Only private vehicles and auto-rickshaws were seen plying on roads.

The commercial hub Lal Chowk wore a deserted look with shuttered shops and thin traffic on roads. As the day progressed, government forces were seen searching private vehicles in the area.

Similarly, downtown too remained closed. Similar reports of shutdown were also received from other parts of the Valley.

In south Kashmir districts-Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam-partial shutdown was observed. Except for private transport, shops, business establishments and the public transport largely remained shut.

In north Kashmir, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara too witnessed a shutdown. Private transport along with a little number of cabs, however, were seen plying on the roads.

Eyewitnesses said that maximum number shops and other business centres, tuition centres and private offices remain closed in Sopore, Baramulla, Pattan, Rafiabad, Langate, Handwara and Kupwara.

Mohammad Galib son of Mohammad Afzal Guru said that a large number of people including friends, relatives, villagers and their neighbours visited their home on Tuesday. He said special prayers were held at their residence.

