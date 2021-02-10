Dry weather across Kashmir for next 10 days: MeT

Traffic restored on highway after landslide in Ramban, from Jammu towards Srinagar today

Srinagar: The weather across Kashmir valley is likely to continue to remain dry for the next ten days, up to 19th of February, the meteorological (MeT) department said on Tuesday. However, there is possibility of light snowfall in some higher reaches of J&K during this period, but without having any impact on low-lying areas and plains, weather officials said.

“We’re expecting the weather to remain dry across Kashmir valley for next ten days and there isn’t any possibility of precipitation during this period. However, the possibility of light snowfall in few higher reaches of J&K during this upcoming period of “dry spell” cannot be ruled out,” Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Department in J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

He added that temperatures have increased considerably across Kashmir valley in the past few days and people have experienced relief from freezing temperatures. “The mercury is expected to not fall much below normal in the next few days. The minimum temperatures will remain below normal, but only by a few notches. The temperatures are improving, and will continue to do so,” Lotus said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a fresh spell of rainfall and snowfall during the next 48 hours in parts of Kashmir valley.

“A fresh feeble western disturbance (WD) as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level, runs roughly along longitude 64°E to the north of latitude 30°N. Under its influence, isolated rainfall/snowfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on February 9,” the department had said. However, as of Tuesday evening, there wasn’t any precipitation reported anywhere in the valley.

The minimum temperatures on Tuesday witnessed an improvement across Kashmir valley with Srinagar city recording a low of minus 1.2 degree Celsius, up from minus 2.0 on the previous night. The maximum temperatures stood at 9.0 degree Celsius, against 11.3 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Qazigund recorded minus 4.3 degree Celsius minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature stood at 9.2 degree Celsius. On the previous day, the maximum temperature was 11.7 degree Celsius and minimum temperature minus 5.5 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.5 degree Celsius, against minus 2.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night. The maximum temperature stood at 5.6 degree Celsius, against the previous day’s 7 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.2 degree Celsius, against minus 3.5 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature stood at 8.6 degree Celsius, against 10.2 degree Celsius on the earlier day.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 1.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature and 11.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.5 degree Celsius and maximum of 9.2 degree Celsius.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway remained disrupted for three hours on Tuesday due to a landslide in Marog area of Ramban at about noon, officials said. By late afternoon, though, the road was through for traffic.

“A landslide occurred at around 12 PM in the day in Marog area of Ramban, affecting the traffic movement on the highway. Men and machinery were pressed into the clearance process, and the removal of debris took a few hours. Later, at around 3 PM, the highway was thrown open for traffic,” Jatindar Singh Johar, SSP Traffic Ramban, told Kashmir Reader.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on Tuesday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, only one-way traffic will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar including the local traffic plying in Ramban and Banihal. No vehicle shall be allowed in the opposite direction including ones carrying livestock and perishable commodities.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from 8 AM in the morning till 12 PM in the afternoon from Nagrota in Jammu towards Kashmir and subsequently from Jakheni in Udhampur from 9 AM to 1 PM. Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Jakheni in Udhampur towards Jammu after the clearance of LMVs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print