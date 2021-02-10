55 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but 55 fresh Cases were recorded, officials said.

They said that of the 55 new positive cases reported, 17 were from Jammu division and 38 from Kashmir division.

It said that 55 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 8 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 593 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 19 new cases and currently has 204 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 3 new cases and currently has 18 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported eight new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported five new cases and currently has 52 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 9 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case, has 53 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 17 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 53 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 16 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 1, Doda 1, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

