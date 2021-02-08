59 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday but 59 fresh cases were recorded, officials said.

It said that of the 59 new positive cases reported, 13 were from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division.

It said that 60 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 12 from Jammu Division and 48 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 630 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 22 new cases and currently has 211 active cases, with 28 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 2 new cases and currently has 26 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 49 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 17 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 7 new cases, has 56 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 19 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 58 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 22 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 26 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

