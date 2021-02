Srinagar: After a wait of all but two years finally 4G internet services are going to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweets that” 4G internet services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir”

As per official, the committee has decided that the restoration of 4G internet in the entire Jammu and Kashmir will be restored on a trial basis from tonight.

