Wrong depiction of map on WHO website taken strongly by govt; disclaimer put: MEA

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said the issue of “wrong depiction” of India’s map on the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was raised strongly with the global body following which it put a disclaimer on the portal.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided the information in Rajya Sabha in response to a question on whether the map on the website depicted the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a totally different colour.

“The issue of wrong depiction of the map of India on the WHO website has been raised strongly with WHO including at the highest level,” he said in his written reply.

“In response, the WHO has informed the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal,” he added.

Muraleedharan said the government of India’s position on the right depiction of its boundaries has been “unambiguously reiterated”.

The disclaimer, mentioned by the minister, said presentation of the “materials” do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities.

“The designations employed and the presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries,” according to the disclaimer quoted in the answer.

“Dotted and dashed lines on maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not yet be full agreement,” it said.

The minister added: “Nevertheless, government of India’s position on the right depiction of its boundaries has been unambiguously reiterated.” PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print