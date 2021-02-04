Three more die of Covid

Srinagar: Three Covid deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 65 fresh positive cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The deceased were residents of Srinagar district, Anantnag and Kathua, officials said.

They said that 65 new positive cases were reported in J&K, 16 from Jammu division and 49 from Kashmir division.

They said that 61 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 27 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 669 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, daily Covid bulletin said that Srinagar reported 23 new cases and currently has 215 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 3 new cases and currently has 41 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new case and currently has 30 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 49 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new cases and currently has 27 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases, has 52 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 20 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 60 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new case and has 25 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 26 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

