No Covid death, 8 new cases in Jammu, 36 in Kashmir

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours up to Monday evening. The government’s daily Covid-19 bulletin said that 44 new positive cases were reported in J&K in the last 24 hours, 8 from Jammu division and 36 from Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that 83 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 19 from Jammu Division and 64 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 709 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 15 new cases and currently has 214 active cases, with 38 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 1 new case and currently has 41 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 52 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 53 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 22 active cases, with 3 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 51 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 26 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 28 active cases with 0 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 1, and Reasi 0.

