Bird flu declared in Sopore village after dead crows spotted

Baramulla: Bird flu has been officially declared in Hardshiva village in Sopore, and surveillance of birds increased to arrest further spread.

On Monday morning, locals of Hardshiva village spotted some dead crows in their locality and informed officials in the administration about them.

A team of the animal husbandry department reached the spot and took samples. In the afternoon they declared that the birds had died due to bird flu.

Soon after, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Acting Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Aijaz Abdullah Saraaf chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of various mitigation measures that need to be taken by the administration to control the spread of the infection.

Saraaf directed the officers concerned to strengthen surveillance in affected areas so that appropriate measures are taken in case of any exigency. He also directed that random sampling of birds be done and that the requisite guidelines issued are followed in letter and spirit so as to safeguard poultry birds and also human lives from the infection.

It was informed in the meeting that the area within radius of 10 km of Hardshiva village has been declared as ‘Alert Zone’ in which several mitigation measures have been lined up besides a disinfection process that shall be carried out by the authorities.

Locals said that several birds had died in border town Uri and in Karnah in Kupwara district, so the authorities should take prompt and necessary action.

