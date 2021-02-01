Not a drop of water available in morning

Srinagar: Most people in Kashmir on Sunday morning had no water to clean, make food, and have tea, because the water supply lines had frozen during the night. The city recorded a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius which was further down from the minus 7.2 degrees Celsius a night before. There was not a single district in Kashmir where the minimum temperature was not below zero.

The water pipes froze despite all the steps taken by people to prevent them from doing so. Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Mominabad, Batamaloo, told Kashmir Reader that all the pipes in his house were frozen. “We literally had no water to take a bath or to cook food. It was only when our neighbour got us some water that we managed to make tea and cook food,” he said.

At Zaina Kadal, it was for the 12th time during this Chillai Kalan that the taps in Mushtaq Ahmad’s house had frozen. “On Sunday, all the tricks to unfreeze the taps failed,” he said.

During winter, people in Kashmir still adopt traditional methods to prevent the freezing of taps. For Mushtaq, none of those methods worked this time. He spilled lukewarm water on the pipes, insulated the pipes with jute bags, kept the taps open a little to let the water constantly drop, but still they froze.

Water supplying motors, too, had jammed, so had the engines of cars.

Chief Engineer at Jal Shakti department, Iftikhar Ahmad Wani told Kashmir Reader that the department cannot do anything at such sub-zero temperatures to provide water supply. The department will send water tankers to affected areas, he said.

Water supply in one of the areas of Batamaloo has been affected for many days. Ashfaq Ahmad, Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti department in Srinagar division, told Kashmir Reader that the pipe frozen is underground, and nothing can be done to unfreeze it till the temperate improves.

