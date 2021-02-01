Good news on Covid bulletin: No death, only 57 new cases

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours up to Sunday evening. The government’s daily Covid-19 bulletin said that 57 new positive cases were reported in J&K in the last 24 hours, 14 from Jammu division and 43 from Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that 70 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 36 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 748 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 27 new cases and currently has 237 active cases, with 15 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 3 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 2 new cases and currently has 37 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 49 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 31 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 56 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 24 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 52 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 25 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 25 active cases with 0 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 3, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 1, Samba 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 1, and Reasi 0.

