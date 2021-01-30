Voluntary Medicare Society orginises free medical camp at Baramulla

Baramulla: Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) on Saturday organised a free Medical cum rehabilitation camp at Old hospital Pattan, in district Baramulla.

During the camp more than 40 children with disabilities under the age of 18 years were given free orthopaedic checkups, physiotherapy, P&O assistance and rehabilitation services by Doctors and rehabilitation professionals of VMS. They were also given free medicines and hearing aid.

BMO Pattan, Dr Mastoora hailed the initiative of the organisation and ensured support to VMS for such future endeavours. Dr Mehraj, general practitioner, delivered his professional services.

Special cases were referred to the main center, VMS among which an amputee case was also referred for advance treatment. Special Children assessed at the camp were advised to visit sub- unit Baramulla, Sangrama for continued process of rehabilitation.

Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone ( Administrator VMS), Dr. Suhail ( physiotherapist) , Waseem Ahmad ( P&O expert) Dr. Ayoub Bhat ( Chief Coordinator VMS) and other technical and field staff of VMS facilitated the event for its success.

