Father of Senior journalist Masood Hussain Passes away

SRINAGAR: Father of senior journalist and Kashmir Life editor Masood Hussian passed away on Saturday morning at SKIMS, Soura.

Family sources said that he will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard Shopian this afternoon.

Kashmir Reader expressed its heartfelt condolence with Masood Hussain and his family on this irreparable loss.

Kashmir Press club expresses condolences with Masood Hussian senior journalist and editor Kashmir Life on the sad demise of his father. The management committee of the club prays for peace to the departed soul and extends solidarity with the bereaved family.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print