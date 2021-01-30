60 new cases in Kashmir, 16 in Jammu

One Covid related death, of Anantnag resident

Srinagar: A resident of Anantnag district was the lone Covid-19 related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours up to Friday evening.

The government’s daily Covid-19 bulletin said that 76 new positive cases were reported in J&K in the last 24 hours, 16 from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that 215 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 115 from Jammu Division and 100 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 823 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 32 new cases and currently has 217 active cases, with 58 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 41 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported zero new cases and currently has 57 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 7 new cases and currently has 35 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases, has 55 active cases with 5 patients recovering in last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 22 active cases. It reported 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new case and has 51 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 26 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 24 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 1, Poonch 1, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

