Soura youth dies 2 months after being shot at by militants

Srinagar: Nearly two months after being shot at by suspected militants, a 24-year-old youth from Bilal Colony area of Soura succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Wednesday.
They said the youth, Nadif Hanief Khan, son of Muhammad Hanief, died late Tuesday night at SKIMS Soura where he was admitted since December 1 when unidentified gunmen fired upon him near his residence.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan told news agency GNS that Nadif had a firearm injury in his head and died at the hospital on Tuesday night. Police have already registered a case in this regard.
—GNS
