Valley still in grip of extreme cold

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures across Kashmir valley stayed below zero degree Celsius on Tuesday, increasing marginally from the previous night’s. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4 degree Celsius, up from minus 5.2 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Qazigund recorded minus 2.8 degree Celsius, up from minus 5.5 degree Celsius a night before. However, the minimum temperature in Pahalgam, at minus 11.5 degree Celsius, barely rose from the minus 11.9 degree Celsius recorded on the previous night.

The same was with Gulmarg, which recorded a low of minus 11.5 degree Celsius, the same as the night before.

Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 3.1 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Kokernag in south Kashmir witnessed a dip in night temperature, recording minus 9.0 degree Celsius, down even from the minus 8.4 degree Celsius on the previous night.

The meteorological department has predicted the weather to remain mainly dry across Kashmir valley till the end of this month. With the end of the 40-day harshest winter period of ‘Chillai-Kalaan’ just a few days away (it ends on January 31), people are likely to see some relief from the extreme freezing temperatures. However, cold conditions will continue to prevail across Kashmir valley after this period with the beginning of another 20-day-long period of ‘Chillai-Khurd’ followed by another, less severe 10-day period called ‘Chillai-Baccha’.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Wednesday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, one-way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu including the local traffic plying in Ramban and Banihal, which comes in the middle of the highway.

No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction, the traffic department said, while underlining that the weight bearing capacity of the installed Bailey bridge is less than 40 metric tonnes and vehicles shall have to adhere to the weight limit.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed from 10 AM in the morning till 2 PM in the afternoon from Qazigund towards Jammu, and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu, the traffic department said without providing any timing for their movement.

