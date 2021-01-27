Army man injured in IED blast in Kulgam succumbs

Anantnag: An army man, who was among the four injured personnel after in an IED blast that was planted inside a school in Subhanpora locality of Shamsipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam district on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that one among the four injured army men succumbed to his injuries at Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier, four army men of an ROP of 24 RR were injured as the IED went off when they passed by the school in Subhanpora area of Kulgam.

Officials said that injured Army men were shifted to army hospital in Srinagar for treatment, adding that the condition of one among the injured is critical.

They added that the school building also got damaged due to the IED blast that was planted inside the building.

Later, a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the militants

Meanwhile, Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col. Rajesh Kalia in a statement said that militants lobbed a grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party during the sanitization drill at around 10:15 am today in Shamshipura area of Khanabal in Kulgam district.

He said that four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. “They were provided with first aid and have been evacuated to 92 base hospital. Further details will follow,” he said

