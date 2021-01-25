Modi the person “through which” Balakot information went to Arnab, alleges Rahul in TN

Karur (TN):Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “person

through which” prior information on India’s air strikes in

Balakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TV

editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

The Congress MP, however, did not provide evidence to

back up his claim. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also did

not immediately respond to the unfounded claim.

Addressing a roadshow here during his final day of

election campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, he said only five

people including the PM and the Defence Minister would have

prior information of the planned strikes.

“Some days back it came out that a journalist knew

about the air strikes in Balakot. Three days before the

(Indian) air force bombed Pakistan, an Indian journalist was

told it was going to happen,” he said.

This meant the lives of our IAF pilots were put at

‘risk,’ he said.

“Now, five people in this world knew about Balakot

(air strikes). Prime Minister of India, the Defence minister

of India, the National Security Adviser and the Chief of the

Air Force and the Home minister.”

“Nobody else in the world knew about Balakot before

it happened. Now I want to understand why an enquiry has not

started on who told this journalist about Balakot before it

happened. The reason is that one of these five people told

this man. One of these five people betrayed our Air Force,” he

charged.

He alleged that “one of these people put the lives of

our pilots in danger.”

“If the Prime Minister did not do it then why is he

not ordering an enquiry. Think about it. The only reason that

the Prime Minister has not ordered an enquiry is because he

is the person through which that message has gone to this

journalist,” Gandhi claimed.

Else, the PM should investigate and tell which one of

these five people did it, Gandhi demanded.

Purported chats between Goswami and former Broadcast

Audience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta, which

mentioned that the former was privy to the 2019 air strike,

by the IAF on the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot had

surfaced recently.

The IAF had carried out the strike deep inside

Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in the wake of killing of 40

CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district then by Pakistan-

based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Gandhi also hit out at Modi once again over the

Sino-India face-off, saying “today the Chinese army is sitting

inside Indian territory.”

“The Prime Minister has said he has a 56 inch chest,

big chest. Today the Chinese army is sitting inside Indian

territory. Thousand km of Indian land has been taken by the

Chinese,” he said.

He alleged that Modi cannot say the word China as he

“does not have the courage to say” so.

“You look at his speeches for the last 3-4 months, he

does not say the word China. When the Chinese entered our

territory he lied that nobody has come. After some days the

Army and Defence minister said the Chinese army had come into

Indian territory,” Gandhi added.

“And the only reason the Chinese have the guts and

the courage to come into this country is because Narendra

Modi has destroyed the economy and weakened (the country) by

dividing it,” he charged.PTI

