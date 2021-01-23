Militant Hideout Busted in Poonch Area; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Srinagar: A joint team of Police and Army’s 16 Rashtriya Rifles besides 183 Batallion Border Security Forces busted a hideout in general area of Harri Budha in Poonch district of Jammu division on Saturday.

Official sources said that on receipt of specific inputs, a joint team of forces led by DySP Operations Manish Sharma and DySP Headquarters Mudasir Hussain launched a search operation at Harri Budha area early this morning.

During the operation, a hideout was busted leading to recovery of arms and ammunition by the searching team, sources said.

Meanwhile confirming the incident, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that during the search operation arms and ammunition including; an AK-47 Rifle, 3 AK-47 Magazines, 3 Chinese Pistols, 5 Pistol Magazines, 4 Hand Grenades, an UBGL Grenade, 82 rounds of AK-47, 33 Pistol Rounds and a Radio set.

The search operation is still going on in the area, when this report is being filed. (GNS)

