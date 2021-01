Srinagar: The authorities on Saturday suspended traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in view of snowfall since morning, officials said here.

Officials said that traffic has been stopped on both sides of Jawahar tunnel as it is snowing continuously since morning.

Pertinently, the weatherman had predicted another spell of snow across J&K from January 22 evening to January 24–(KNO)

