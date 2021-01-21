Union cabinet clears 850-megawatt Ratle Hydroelectric Project

LG thanks PM Modi for clearing the project

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced that Ratle Hydroelectric Project has been cleared by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming it as a historical decision for making J&K power surplus, the Lt Governor thanked Modi for approving the much awaited 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project at an investment of Rs 5282 crores and ensuring the unprecedented development of Jammu & Kashmir.

Mentioning the lacklustre approach of the earlier governments towards the execution of Hydroelectric Power Project, Sinha said that Jammu & Kashmir was deprived of this mega project for so long because the previous regimes were scared to move ahead due to Pakistan’s threats of going to International court for arbitration and making representation in the World Bank.

“But today the nation is under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is taking bold decisions for the welfare of the people of J&K and has ensured that this project sees the light of the day. Besides also providing equity contribution support to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“J&K is witnessing unprecedented growth and development in every sector. We are unlocking J&K’s potential to be self-reliant in the energy sector within a short span of time,” said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the key features of the mega project, he said that apart from making J&K energy sufficient, the project will create 4000 jobs in J&K, directly & indirectly, and will contribute to overall socio-economic development. In addition, the Kwar project (540 MW) has been decided to be taken up. This will result in an investment of Rs 4,264 Crores and create more than 2000 jobs in the UT, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that four more projects (Kirthai-II (930MW), Sawalkot (1,856MW), Uri-I (Stage-II) (240MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II) (258MW) involving an investment of Rs 31,000 Cr have also been decided to be taken up for construction. These projects together with the two ongoing projects of Pakaldul (1000 MW) and Kiru (624MW) on Chenab river and its tributaries will result in an investment of about Rs.52,821 Crores and create more than 12000 jobs in the Union Territory.

To train the local people, the Ministry of Power / Ministry of Skill Development propose to set up training centres near the project sites in collaboration with NHPC Ltd, so that they can be employed in the projects, observed the Lt Governor.

Since independence upto the year 2018, projects of only around 3500 MW had been set up in J&K. Against this, our Government has taken up projects with capacity of 6300 MW to be set up in the UT in the next five years. This is double the installed capacity set-up since independence, he added.

“This will J&K self-reliant in power; lead to faster growth and development of UT of J&K and create a minimum 12000 jobs directly and indirectly. Such large scale investment has never happened in the past,” said Sinha.

