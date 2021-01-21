109 fresh cases, no death

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours up to Wednesday evening.
The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours was 109, of which 64 were from Kashmir division and 45 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 36 new cases while Jammu district reported 38 new cases. Kulgam reported 3, Anantnag 6, Shopian 1, Ganderbal zero, Bandipora 2, Budgam 7, Baramulla 3, Pulwama 3 and Kupwara 3.
In Jammu division, the three districts of Kathua, Kishtwar, and Ramban reported zero new cases, while Udhampur reported 2, Rajouri 1, Doda 1, Poonch 1, Samba 1, Reasi 14.
A total of 1,923 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,207 have been in Kashmir division and 716 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 113 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 57 from Kashmir and 56 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,009 active cases, of which 714 are from Kashmir and 385 from Jammu division.
