Srinagar: A 27-year-old labourer was found dead in Habbakadal area of Srinagar district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official said that body of Ishfaq Ahmad Zargar son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Haril Handwara was found at his rented accommodation in Zaindar Mohalla locaity of Habbakadal.

The official said that inquest proceedings are underway to ascertain the cause of his death.

He said that body has been shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for legal and medical formalities—(KNO)

