One Covid death, 84 fresh cases

Srinagar: One Covid-19 death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The deceased was a resident of Samba district.
The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours up to Monday evening was 82, of which 46 were from Kashmir division and 36 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 13 new cases while Jammu district reported 26 new cases. Kulgam reported 1, Anantnag 2, Shopian 2, Ganderbal 13, Bandipora 1, Budgam 7, Baramulla zero, Pulwama 2 and Kupwara 5.
In Jammu division, five districts of Kishtwar, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban, Poonch and reported zero new cases whereas Reasi reported 3, Samba 2, Udhampur 4, and Kathua 1.
A total of 1,922 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,206 have been in Kashmir division and 716 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 194 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 71 from Kashmir and 123 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,111 active cases, of which 716 are from Kashmir and 395 from Jammu division.
