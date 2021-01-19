Nights continue to be extremely cold

Minimum temperature in Srinagar minus 6.4; one-way traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar today

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures rose barely in Kashmir valley on Monday from the freezing depths they have sunk to since the second week of this month. Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 6.4 degree Celsius on Monday, as against the previous night’s minus 7.6 degree Celsius. Last week, Srinagar had witnessed the coldest temperature in three decades at minus 8.4 degree, on January 14th.

The plummeting temperatures have led to the freezing of water bodies across Kashmir valley, including the famous Dal Lake which in its frozen avatar has become a prime attraction over the past few days. The bigger problem, though, is the freezing of water supply pipes, which has left people struggling for water all morning. However, the day temperatures which have been accompanied by bright sunlight over the past few days across Kashmir have served as a big relief.

Like in Srinagar, minimum temperatures in other parts of Kashmir valley increased marginally on Monday with the mercury settling at a low of minus 8.3 degree Celsius in Qazigund, which however continued to be the coldest place in Kashmir valley. On the previous night, Qazigund had recorded minus 9.0 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.8 degree Celsius, as against minus 8.7 degree Celsius on the earlier night. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded minus 6.9 degree Celsius on Monday.

The mercury in ski-resort Gulmarg dipped considerably compared to the past few days on Monday, to minus 6.0 degree Celsius as against minus 4.2 degree Celsius recorded on the previous night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded the highest minimum temperature on Monday, at minus 5.2 degree Celsius, a degree higher than the minus 6.2 degree Celsius on the previous night.

The Ladakh region continues to reel under extreme cold with Leh recording minus 10.1 degree Celsius, as against minus 12.1 degree Celsius on the previous night, while Kargil recorded a low of minus 18.8 degree Celsius, as against minus 17.4 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Weather officials have said that the weather will remain dry across Kashmir valley till the weekend, when there is forecast of light snowfall and rainfall from 23rd January for two days.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway will ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on Tuesday, the traffic department said, adding that it will be subject to fair weather and road conditions. Only one-way traffic will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar including the local traffic plying in Ramban and Banihal, which is midway on the highway, the department said.

No vehicle carrying livestock or perishable items will be allowed in the opposite direction, the traffic department said, while underlining that the weight bearing capacity of the installed Bailey bridge is less than 40 metric tonnes, so vehicles will have to adhere to the weight norms.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from 10 AM in the morning till 1 PM in the afternoon from Nagrota in Jammu towards Kashmir and subsequently from Jakheni in Udhampur from 12 PM to 4 PM. High Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Jakheni in Udhampur towards Jammu after the clearance of LMVs.

