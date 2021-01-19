Ghulam Nabi Shaida is no more, KEG condoles demise

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) condoles the demise of Ghulam Nabi Shaida senior editor and owner of Urdu daily ‘Wadi ki Awaaz’.
Shaida Sahab who was not keeping in good health for some time now breathed his last at his Srinagar residence during the night.
He would be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Goripora village of Pulwama district.
Shaida Sahab was an upright person who would always be unbiased in his work and would always strive for the betterment of media institutions in Kashmir.
He will be remembered for his work and his humble attitude.
KEG stands with the family of the deceased editor in this hour of grief.
