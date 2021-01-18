Lawaypora encounter: Slain trio were involved in militancy, will convince families with concrete evidence in 10 days: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Monday said that the three youth killed in Lawaypora gunfight were militants and police will soon convince the parents of slain trio with “concrete evidence.”

He said that the bodies of slain militants aren’t being handed over to families in view of the Covid-19 pandemic as people would assemble in funeral’s and break the Covid protocol.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a road safety week function in Srinagar, the IGP Kumar said: “We have collected 60 percent evidence and in next days, we will collect more evidence including the technical one and will first convince the parents of slain trio that their sons were involved in militancy and were providing logistic support to militants.”

As per the news agency ­­– Kashmir News Observer (KNO), IGP Kumar while replying to a query that father of one of the youth killed in Lawaypora gunfight has demanded body of his son, said that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, bodies of slain militants aren’t being handed over to their families.

“If we hand over the bodies, people will assemble for funeral and break the covid protocol, which would endanger the lives of people. The bodies of slain militants are being buried in the presence of their family members.”

He said that of late youth are being lured into militancy as OGWs as they are being provided with pistols and grenades. “Yesterday, we arrested a youth from Anantnag, along with a pistol and grenade who was tasked to kill someone. We are at it and will counter the trend through human tracking and this is our top priority,” he said.

About arrangements for January 26, the IGP said that militants would try to disrupt the function but police will ensure all such attempts are foiled.

About recent development regarding fake call centres, he said there will be a separate presser for the same—(KNO)

