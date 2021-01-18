Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Srinagar: An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead at a forward post in Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Major Fayazullah Khan, a company commander of 6 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, they said. The officials said the reason behind the officer taking such an extreme step was not immediately known. Army officer shoots himself dead in J-K added by Press Trust of India on 4:15 pm January 18, 2021View all posts by Press Trust of India → Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Related
Srinagar: An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead at a forward post in Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Major Fayazullah Khan, a company commander of 6 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, they said.
The officials said the reason behind the officer taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.