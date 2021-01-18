Army officer shoots himself dead in J-K

Srinagar: An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead at a forward post in Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Major Fayazullah Khan, a company commander of 6 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, they said.

The officials said the reason behind the officer taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.

