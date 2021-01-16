Srinagar-Jammu highway expected to open shortly

Trial run on Bailey bridge today as work nearing completion

Srinagar: The Bailey bridge which is being laid as an alternative to allow the vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu Highway shut for past few days is likely to be completed on Saturday afternoon after which the trial run will be conducted to throw it open for traffic.

Almost 70 percent of the work on the bridge has been completed till Friday evening and rest is expected to complete by Saturday afternoon, said a top Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official.

The interim bridge is being launched by the BRO after the retaining wall of Kela Morh bridge in Ramban collapsed suddenly on Sunday leaving the highway shut for traffic.

“We have been able to complete almost 70 percent of the launching work till now and rest 30% will be completed till tomorrow afternoon.

“The work is going on at war-footing. We started the launching work on Thursday afternoon and till now the entire structure of the bridge has been laid off completely,” Lieutenant Colonel Varun Khare, Officer Commanding 99 RCC of BRO told Kashmir Reader.

He informed that only the decking and bracing work of the bridge is left now while the solid structure was laid off completely leaving them with a little work to complete the bridge till Saturday afternoon.

‘’The major part of the bridge has been completed as the structure has been laid off and sides too have been erected. Only a little work needs to be done now. Decking and bracing work of the bridge will be completed till tomorrow afternoon. We are having at least 80 labourers on the work while a number of BRO officials are currently monitoring the work day and night,” he added.

Once the work is completed, Khare said, a trail run will be conducted after which the bridge will be thrown open for the vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, Nazim Zia Khan Deputy Commissioner Ramban told Kashmir Reader that they were expecting the bailey bridge to be complete by Saturday. After proper trail and testing, he said, the bridge will be thrown open for the traffic tomorrow evening or Sunday.

Hundreds of vehicles mostly carrying essential supplies have been stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway since past couple of days.

Meanwhile, Civil QRT Ramban, Banihal, Ramsu and other organizations are helping the pedestrians to by-pass the damaged portion at Kela Morh safely, an official handout said.

