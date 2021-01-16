Day 1: Dir SKIMS Dr Ahanger gets first vaccine shot among 4k health workers in J&K

Srinagar: The much awaited COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir along with other parts of the country.

Top health officials said that the drive has commenced and around 4 thousand health workers will be vaccinated today.

At the inaugural function at SKIMS Soura, Advisor to Lt Governor, R R Bhatnagar and deputy commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Choudhary were present, where first COVID vaccine shot was given to director SKIMS, Dr. AG Ahangar and a sanitation worker, while in Jammu LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated the vaccination drive.

Officials said that there are 40 sites in J&K where vaccination is taking place and around 100 frontline workers at each site will get vaccination today.

It is pertinent to mention here that J&K on Wednesday received a batch of 1.465 lakh Covishield vaccines and among them 79,000 were received by Kashmir division.

As per the government of India guidelines, people who receive the first shot of Covidshield vaccine will be injected only Covidshield as the second dose.

(KNO)

