7 DCs Among 13 Officers Transferred in J&K

Srinagar: Seven Deputy Commissioners were among 13 officers transferred by the government with immediate effect on Saturday.

According to an order issued here, Bhupinder Kumar (IAS), Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla. Anshul Garg (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (IAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Shopian.

Nazim Zai Khan (KAS), Deputy Commissioner Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo (KAS), Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

Nisar Ahmad Wani (KAS), Director, Tourism, Kashmir, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKTDC, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, JKTDC.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah (KAS), Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir.

Mussarat-ul-Islam (KAS), Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Ramban.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan (KAS), Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.

Shamim Ahmad (KAS), Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, has been asked to hold the charge of Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Imam Din (KAS), Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.

Ram Savak (KAS), Director, Horticulture, Jammu, has been asked to hold the charge of Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mohammad Nazir Sheikh (KAS), Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. He has also been asked to hold the additional charge of Additional Secretary, Public Grievances.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha (KAS), Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

The order has been issued on the orders of the Lieutenant Governor.

(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print