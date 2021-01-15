79 new Covid cases, almost all from Jammu, Srinagar districts

3 patients from Kashmir die in last 24 hours
Srinagar: Three Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. One of the deceased was a resident of Srinagar district and the two others were residents of Budgam district.
The number of fresh cases continued to decline with only 79 reported in the last 24 hours up to Thursday evening. Among these new cases, 49 were reported from Kashmir division and 30 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 26 new cases while Jammu district reported 23 cases. Kulgam reported 2, Anantnag 3, Shopian 0, Ganderbal 5, Bandipora 1, Budgam 4, Baramulla 3, Pulwama 4 and Kupwara 1.
In Jammu division, five districts including Kishtwar, Reasi, Poonch, Samba, and Rajouri reported zero new cases whereas Doda reported 1 case, Udhampur 4, Ramban 1, and Kathua 1.
A total of 1,915 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,203 have been in Kashmir division and 712 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 237 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 112 from Kashmir and 125 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,468 active cases, of which 750 are from Kashmir and 718 from Jammu division.