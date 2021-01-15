300-400 militants ready to infiltrate: Army Chief

Jammu: Indian Army chief General MM Naravane Friday said 300 to 400 militants were ready to infiltrate into this side of J&K.

Army chief Naravane was addressing Army Day function in New Delhi. He termed the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh as China’s conspiracy to change the status quo.

Addressing the gathering, Naravane said that the last year was full of challenges for the Indian Army. “There were unilateral attempts in eastern Ladakh and a befitting reply was given,” he said.

Talking bout the overall situation and operations carried out in past one year in J&K UT, the Army chief said that Pakistan is still sponsoring the militancy and making every desperate attempt to infiltrate militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

“There are around 300-400 militants at the launchpads across the border who are ready to infiltrate,” he said.

“With different operations and heightened counter-infiltration grid not only the enemy suffered a heavy loss but the number of infiltration attempts were foiled by the Indian army”, he said.

About the number of militants killed across J&K, the army chief said that “Last year Indian Army in operations close to the Line of Control (LoC) and counter militancy operations killed more than 200 militants in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He also announced the launch of the ‘Indian Army’ application and said it’ll help the people especially the youth across India.

(KNO)

