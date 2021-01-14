No Covid death in J&K first time in 7 months

Srinagar: For the first time in seven months, no casualty was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
However, 121 fresh cases of Covid positives were reported. Among these new cases, 66 were reported from Kashmir division and 55 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 35 new cases while Jammu district reported 47 cases. In Kashmir valley, two districts — Kulgam, Anantnag reported zero cases whereas Shopian reported 1 case, Ganderbal 5, Bandipora 2, Budgam 7, Baramulla reported 8 new cases, Pulwama 5 and Kupwara 3.
In Jammu division, four districts including Kishtwar Reasi Ramban and Poonch reported zero new cases whereas Doda saw 1 case, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 2, Kathua 3 and Samba 1.
A total of 1,912 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,200 have been in Kashmir division and 712 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 174 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 97 from Kashmir and 77 from Jammu division.
However, J&K currently has 1,629 active cases, of which 813 are from Kashmir and 816 from Jammu.
