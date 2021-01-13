Police say Khanyar stabbing due to ‘argument’ over Rs 7,000

‘It was a premeditated murder,’ says senior journalist whose nephew was killed

Srinagar: The initial investigation by police in the case of stabbing of a youth on Monday evening at Khanyar area of Srinagar suggests that the murder was carried out for the sake of a small amount of money, which the “accused” owed to the killed youth.

As per the police, two persons had entered into an argument with the “accused” persons on Monday evening over the issue of money. The argument turned into a “brawl” and ended up in the killing of one among them, while leaving the other one critically injured.

Ziyaan Chisti, son of Mohammad Ashraf Chisti, a resident of Rainawari area of Srinagar was stabbed to death while another youth namely Faizan Fida Bhat, son of Fida Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Elahibagh was left seriously wounded near the Dastgeer Sahib shrine in Khanyar on Monday evening.

“The investigation into this highly sensitive case is going on. Initially, one of the reasons behind this entire episode has been established that an accused person owed the deceased youth a sum of rupees 7 thousand. The entire argument revolved around the issue of money and seems to be major reason behind the argument, which has resulted in the killing of one person namely Ziyaan Chisti, while another Faizan Bhat has been injured,” Parvaiz Ahmad, Station House Officer (SHO) Khanyar, told Kashmir Reader.

He added that the police has so far arrested one “accused” person in the case and further arrests will be made soon. “We have arrested one prima facie accused in this case, and further arrests will be made in a day or two,” he said.

He added that other angles were being looked into thoroughly by the police as the investigation was yet to be completed. “This is the initial information. There can be other reasons, too. Police is looking at all angles. Investigation is going on and we’ll come up with complete information tomorrow,” Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased youth has termed his killing a “pre-planned murder”. “Tragedies don’t stop to visit us. This youngster Ziyaan Chisti who was brutally stabbed last night in Khanyar is a nephew, my cousin’s first born. There was no scuffle. It was a premeditated murder. Our family has been devastated,” wrote senior journalist Muzamil Jaleel on Facebook.

Following the murder, the pictures of the deceased youth had gone viral on social media sending shock waves across Kashmir valley, with netizens demanding strict punishment for the culprits.

“Whatever the reason may be, the killing any human being is unjustifiable and should be condemned. Criminals should not be spared so that these inhuman acts may not happen in future,” wrote Hedayat Syed, a Facebook user.

