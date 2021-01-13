Gold declines Rs 108, silver gains Rs 144

New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 108 to Rs 48,877 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped upside in the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,985 per 10 gram.

However, silver prices rose Rs 144 to Rs 65,351 per kilogram from Rs 65,207 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 73.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,857 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 25.48 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher on dollar decline,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

