Highway to stay shut at least another 5 days

Severe damage to road where wall of bridge collapsed: SSP Traffic

SRINAGAR: The traffic deadlock on the Srinagar-Jammu highway is yet to end with the authorities saying on Monday that the traffic on the vital road will remain suspended for at least five more days due to the collapsing of the retaining wall of a bridge near Jawahar Tunnel.

The highway was thrown open to traffic on Sunday after remaining shut for seven days due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones. The same evening the retaining wall of the bridge at Kela Morh, in Ramban district, collapsed, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

The road has suffered substantial damage, officials said, which will likely shut down traffic for at least five days.

“The bridge has suffered too much damage as its retaining wall has collapsed. The patch of the road has become completely impossible for vehicles to pass through as the major portion of the road has been cut off. Even at the time of collapse, a truck had a narrow escape. It’s extremely challenging to make the road through,” said Jatindar Singh, SSP Traffic, Ramban.

He added, “It will take at least five days to restore the road for traffic at the damaged bridge. This initial information has been provided by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).”

Accordingly, the traffic department of J&K said on Monday that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed due to the sudden damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. However, Jammu to Doda and Kishtwar, Jammu to Ramban, Mangerkot to Banihal, and Banihal to Qazigund stretches are open for traffic, it said.

