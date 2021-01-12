Doctors in Anantnag protest ‘undue interference’ after DC’s inspection

ANANTNAG: Doctors at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital and the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH), which is also associated with the GMC, on Monday held a token strike against what they termed as undue interference of revenue officials in the working of these hospitals.

The strike was held a day after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag KK Sidha visited the MCCH on Sunday and allegedly found 16 doctors “absent” from duty. Sidha had directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital to explain the cause of absence of these doctors. The protesting doctors termed Sidha’s “diktat” an interference with the working of the hospitals, while maintaining that no doctor was absent. “They were only following the duty roster. There was no unauthorised absence at the hospital,” the protesting doctors maintained.

The doctors held a silent sit-in for two hours at the two hospitals, before returning to duty.

Dr Owais Dar, spokesperson of the doctors’ association, said that no services of any of the hospitals have ever been affected and the doctors have always maintained decorum and dedication while working.

“But unfortunately some Revenue officials visit the hospitals and tend to take action against doctors without checking the duty roster at the hospital. This should not happen,” Dar said.

Principal of the GMC, Dr Showkat Jeelani, also said that there was no unauthorised absence at the MCCH on Sunday. “Doctors had the day off after they had attended their night duties. Besides, it was a Sunday. It was my off as well,” Jeelani said.

He maintained that he has forwarded the factual reports to the higher authorities, following yesterday’s incident. “To begin with I was also worried but then I checked the duty roster and was satisfied that there were no unauthorised absences at the hospital,” Jeelani said.

Meanwhile, the attendants of patients at the GMC Hospital also held protests against the doctors when they were forced to wait for more than two hours.

We come to this hospital from far-flung areas and in emergency. We reach here and find the doctors on strike and have to wait endlessly to get ourselves or our patients checked by the doctors,” the protesting attendants said.

They called off their protests soon after the doctors resumed their duties.

