Army porters injured after slipping from hill in Uri

Uri: Two army porters were injured after they fell from a hill in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
Official sources said that the porters slipped from the hill when they were taking some load uphill at a forward post of the army in village Nawarunda Uri.
The injured have been identified as Mohammad Ramzan Poswal (21) son of Mohammad Ashraf Poswal and Mohammad Rameez Poswal (17) son of Mohammad Ashraf Poswal.
Both of them were shifted to sub-district- hospital (SDH) Uri for treatment, they said. However, the duo was shifted to GMC Baramulla for specialized treatment, they said.
A senior police officer confirmed the incident.
GNS