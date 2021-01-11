Serum Institute gets ‘Covishield’ purchase order from Centre

By on No Comment

Pune:  The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon,” a senior SII official told PTI.

The government has already announced that the process of administering the vaccine will start on on January 16.

The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech’s indigenous “Covaxin” earlier this month.

Serum Institute gets ‘Covishield’ purchase order from Centre added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.