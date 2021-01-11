Blocked by snow, water from stream submerges houses

Shopian: A cluster of houses was submerged in water and two cattle died when a cowshed collapsed due to flooding from a nearby stream at Thairan village, some nine kilometers from district headquarters Shopian, on Sunday.

Locals from the village said that eight households were submerged in water after a nearby stream overflowed in the village due to snow blockages.

They alleged that another stream was diverted by the locals of another village which led to the loss of property and the lives of cattle, besides damage to horticulture land.

“At about 3am in the night, water entered into our houses and caused heavy losses to property. Two cattle died as a cowshed collapsed due to the flash floods,” said one of the house owners.

Muhammad Amin, a local resident who sustained losses in his horticulture land due to the water, demanded action against the people who had diverted water from a bigger stream to a smaller one.

He said that when the stream was diverted, the water was blocked by snow and it eventually entered houses and washed out many orchards.

Locals appealed to the authorities for compensation in this chilling winter when the district has witnessed over 4 feet of snow.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, along with Deputy Commissioner Shopian, on Sunday visited several areas in Shopian district to take stock of the snow clearance arrangements.

Pole said that Shopian has received more snowfall than other districts and half of the clearance process has been done in the district.

