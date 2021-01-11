113 fresh Covid cases In J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 113 fresh Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours up to Monday evening, taking the total case count to 1,22,651, officials said.
Among the cases, 67 were reported from Kashmir division and the rest from Jammu division.
Giving district-wise details, officials said that Srinagar reported 42 fresh cases, Baramulla 1, Budgam 7, Kupwara 5, Pulwama 4, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 35, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 1, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.
