Unclaimed motorcycle with ‘IED type object’ nearby triggers panic in Mendhar

Poonch: An unclaimed motorcycle with some “IED-type object” found adjacent to it triggered panic in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday. The authorities have closed Mendhar-Gohlad road even as a team of Bomb Disposal Squad has been rushed to the area.

Official sources said that during the intervening night of 9 and 10 January, one Pulser motorcycle (JK02BP/7298) was found in a suspicious condition at Pankha (Mendhar Gohald) road, about 3 kilometers from Mendhar. The locals informed Police Station Mendhar following which a police party along with Army’s 49RR rushed to the spot. Some “IED type object” was found near the motorcycle, they said. The area has been cordoned off.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri confirmed that a suspicious object was found along with the bike and that the BDS squad has been called for while the road has been closed. (GNS)

