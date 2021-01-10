IUST signs MoU for up-skilling of Engineering students

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora through its School of Engineering and Technology (SoE&T) entered into a MoU with Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation & Training (CIIIT), Government Polytechnic College Baramulla under Directorate of Skill Development J&K here on Friday.

An official statement issued in this regard said that the CIIIT has been established by Tata Technologies Ltd, Pune for conducting integrated training on technical and skill development conforming to the standards and requirements of industry.

The MoU shall facilitate up-skilling of Engineering undergraduates and polytechnic diploma students of IUST in the domain of manufacturing technology and automobile engineering at CIIIT, it said. It further said that the experiential learnings during the skill training to be conducted in the state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities shall enable competency development in modern Engineering tools necessary for product design, development and manufacturing. It will provide students to gain insights of industry and other disruptive technologies.

The event was as an outcome of the understanding reached between Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi and Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, J&K, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon towards implementing industry oriented skilling programs to produce employable workforce for the industry. The MoU was signed by Dean SoE&T, Prof. A. H. Moon and Principal Government Polytechnic College, Er Imtiyaz Ahmad Shaw in presence of Vice Chancellor IUST, Director Skill Development Department UT of J&K, Sajad Hussain Ganai (KAS) and Registrar IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal. On the occasion, Director Skill Development Department, Sajad Hussain Ganai was briefed about various upcoming plans of IUST related to promotion of innovation, incubation and start-ups at IUST.

It was also decided that IUST plans to train initially 200 of its Engineering students at CIIIT through various training programs like Innovation Design and Incubation, Mechatronics and IoT, Digital Manufacturing, CAD Engineering. IUST intern shall also collaborate with the Department of Skill Development to offer training to various 3 year Engineering Diploma students studying in Govt. Polytechnic Colleges across UT of J&K in different Engineering domains.

