Days after participating in Covaxin trial, man dies in Bhopal

Bhopal: A 42-year-old volunteer from
Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh died nearly ten days after he
participated in the clinical trial for Covaxin held at a
private hospital, its vice chancellor said on Saturday while a
government official suspected poisoning but added that the
exact cause of the death will be known after viscera test.
Dr Rajesh Kapur, Vice Chancellor, People’s Medical
College and Hospital where the trial was conducted, told PTI
that Deepak Marawi had participated in the Covaxin trial held
on December 12, 2020.
Madhya Pradesh Medico Legal Institute Director
Dr Ashok Sharma said the doctor who had performed postmortem
of the deceased suspects that he died of poisoning.
However, the exact cause of the death would be known
from his viscera test, he added.
“After Marawi’s death on December 21, we informed the
Drug Controller General of India and Bharat Biotech, which is
the producer and sponsor of the trial,” Dr Kapur said.
He said Marawi had volunteered for the trial and was
examined.
“All protocols were followed and Marawi’s consent was
taken before allowing him to participate in the trial,” he
claimed.
Dr Kapur, however, said he cannot confirm whether
Marawi was administered the vaccine shot or was given a
placebo.
“It (the vial containing the liquid for trial)
comescovered and coded. During the trial, 50 per cent people
get the actual injection while the rest are given saline,” he
said.
Kapur said Marawi was kept under observation for 30
minutes after the trial as per guidelines before he was
allowed to go.
“We monitored his health for 7 to 8 days,” he claimed.
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary
did not respond to phone calls.
Meanwhile, family members of Marawi, a tribal, said he
was working as a labourer.
They claimed that Marawi and his colleague were
administered the Covaxin injection on December 12 during the
trial.
“When he returned home he felt uneasy and experienced
some health problems. He complained of a shoulder pain on
December 17. Two days later, he spewed foam. He refused to see
a doctor saying he would be alright in a day or two. When his
condition deteriorated, he was being rushed to hospital but he
died midway (on December 21),” they added.
Rachana Dhingra, a Bhopal-based social activist,
claimed neither Marawi’s consent was taken for participation
in the clinical trial nor he was given any proof of his
participation in the exercise.
However, the hospital has denied this charge.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last
week approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured
by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of
Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country,
paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.
